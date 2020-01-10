TNDTE Diploma 2019 October Result Announced, Check Details Here
The Directorate of Technical Education, Tamil Nadu and TNDTE has released the result of TNDTE Diploma result for October-November 2019 exams. As per the officials, the result is now available on the official website of TNDTE at tndte.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check and download the result from the official website.
Candidates need to login in the official website by filling the required information. They can also check the result by clicking on the direct link mentioned below. The TNDTE exam result was earlier decided to release on 21 December 2019, however, it was postponed to 10 January 2020, and is now available on the official website of TNDTE. Check below how to download the TNDTE result from the official website.
Steps to download TNDTE Diploma 2019 result online
- Visit the official website of TNDTE at tndte.gov.in
- Click on the link ‘TNDTE Diploma Oct Result’
- It will redirect the user to a new landing page
- Candidates then need to select the scheme under which they appeared for the exam
- Fill in all the required details and verify it
- The TNDTE Diploma Oct Result will appear on the screen
- User can then check and download the result for future reference
The official website of TNDTE is down due to heavy load of traffic and some technical issues. Candidates who are unable to access the official website of TNDTE are advised to wait for some while till the website recovers. They can click on the direct link to view the TNDTE Diploma Oct result or check the result from the official website later.
