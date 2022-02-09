TN TRB Admit Card 2022 for PG Assistant, Computer Instructor Exam Released
Candidates can download the TN TRB admit card 2022 for PG Assistant, Computer Instructor exams 2022 on trb.tn.nic.in
The admit cards for PG Assistant, Computer Instructor exams 2022 have been released by the Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB).
Candidates who are going to be appearing for the exam can visit the official website at trb.tn.nic.in and download their respective results.
As per the exam schedule, the TN TRB PG Assistant, Computer Instructor exams 2022 shall be conducted in a computer-based test mode from 12 February 2022 to 20 February 2022.
Candidates must note that the Schedule 1 exams will commence from 12 February 2022 and continue till 15 February 2022. Whereas the schedule 2 will begin from 16 February 2022 and conclude by 20 February 2022.
However, candidates must note that besides this admit card, a fresh admit card shall also be issued to students containing the exam centre and other important details. This admit card will be released three days before the exam. Hence, students are advised to keep a close check on the official website before the exam.
Additionally, TN TRB has also released sets of practice tests/mock tests for students so that they can get familiar with the computer-based test format.
Interested students can visit the official website to download these mock tests to enhance their preparation.
TN TRB Admit card 2022: Steps to Download
Visit the official website of TRB at trb.tn.nic.in
Navigate to the link that reads 'admit card for PG Assistants'
You will be redirected to a new page wherein you have to click on the link that reads ‘download Admit Card’
Enter your official log in credentials now such as user name and password
Your TN TRB admit card 2022 will be displayed on your screen
Download it and take a printout for future reference
TN TRB Admit Card 2022: Selection Process
The selection process will be done in two successive stages, namely the computer-based examination and certificate verification.
The written exam (computer-based exam) will comprise of a single paper of three hours' duration, with a total of 150 MCQs. Candidates who will score a minimum of 50 percent marks in this exam will be deemed eligible for recruitment.
However, candidates must remember that the final selection of candidates will only be done based on the fact that they fulfil the eligibility criteria. Also, the decision of the Teachers Recruitment Board will be deemed final.
For those who are not aware, the TRB recruitment drive 2022 is being conducted to fill 2,207 vacancies, in the Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Educational Service.
Out of this massive total, there are 1,877 PG Assistant posts, 39 Physical Director Grade 1 posts and 44 Computer Instructor Grade 1 (Post Graduate cadre) posts.
Lastly, candidates must note that the names of the candidates who will be selected shall be published in a list that will be uploaded on the official website of TNTRB.
Thus, checking the official website near the result date is strictly advised.
