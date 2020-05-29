The Tamil Nadu School Education Minister on Wednesday, 13 May, announced that the state would provide free NEET UG coaching for the students who will be appearing for the examination. Along with this, the TN state government has also announced updates related to the examination and valuation process for the TN Class 10 and 12 examinations.The state government will be providing the food and lodging arrangements for the students in 10 colleges to coach the students from the government schools of Tamil Nadu for the NEET UG examination. The government will also be providing online facilities for students to study from the comfort of their homes. The teachers will be trained for the same for close to two weeks for the NEET 2020 coaching.The National Testing Agency had earlier postponed the NEET UG 2020 examinations due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent nationwide lockdown imposed across the country.Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal recently announced the revised dates for the NEET UG examinations. According to the revised schedule announced, the NEET UG 2020 examination will be conducted on 26 July.Pending TN SSC Examinations will be conducted between 1 June to 12 June. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister has given a mandate to the TN School Education Department to provide all the necessary health facilities to the students who will be appearing for the examinations. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.