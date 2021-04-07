TJEE 2021 Exam Registration Begins, Exam on 23 June
The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) has commenced the registration of Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE). Candidates who want to apply for the same can do it on TBJEE’s official website: tbjee.nic.in.
TJEE 2021: Important Dates
- Last date to submit the application - 25 April
- Admit card availability - 2nd Week of June 2021
- Date of examination - 23 June
- Result - 3rd week of July (Tentative)
How to Apply
- Visit Tripura Board’s official website: tbjee.nic.in.
- Click on the link ‘Apply Online for Tripura Joint Entrance Examination 2021'.
- Register using your details.
- Login using your registered credentials.
- Fill in the application form and upload the required documents.
- Pay the application fee and submit.
Candidates willing to appear in Tripura Joint Entrance Examination have to pick one group from the following:
- Group A - Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics
- Group B - Physics, Chemistry and Biology
- Group C - Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology
TJEE Exam on 23 June will be conducted in three shifts:
- 11 AM -12:30 PM - Physics and Chemistry
- 01:30 PM - 02:15 PM - Biology
- 02:45 PM - 03:30 PM - Mathematics
Candidates can download the prospectus for detailed information about TJEE 2021.
