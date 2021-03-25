TISSNET 2021 Result Declared, Here’s How to Check It
The TISSNET 2021 exam was conducted on 20 February 2021.
The Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS) on Thursday, 25 March, declared the result of TISS National Entrance Test (TISSNET) 2021. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result at TISS’ official website: tiss.edu.
The TISSNET 2021 exam was conducted on 20 February 2021.
How to Check TISSNET 2021 Result
- Visit the official website: tiss.edu.
- Click on the ‘Read More’ link next to ‘TISS NET 2021 Result Published’ on the home page.
- Log in using your registered email-id and password.
- Your result will appear on the screen.
- Download and save it for future reference.
Candidates shortlisted in the TISSNET exam will have to appear for ‘Programme Aptitude Test’ and ‘Online Personal Interview’ (TISSPAT and OPI). Dates for the same are yet to be announced. TISSPAT is a 45-minute-long test conducted for individual programmes.
The TISSNET entrance exam was conducted for admission to around 50 Masters Degree programmes at its Mumbai, Tuljapur, Guwahati, and Hyderabad campuses. It is a computer-based test with 100 objective multiple-choice questions (MCQ).
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.