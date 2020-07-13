These Two CBSE Class 12 Students Scored 100/100 in All Subjects
Both Divyanshi & Tushar scored 100 out of 100 in every subject.
Even though the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided against releasing a topper’s list for class 12 board exams, there seem to be at least two contenders for the top spot.
While Lucknow student Divyanshi Jain scored scored 600 out of 600 in her board exams, Tushar Singh from Delhi Public School, Bulandshahr, scored 500 out of 500.
Infact, both students did not leave out a single mark in either of their papers, as they scored 100 out of 100, or full marks in all of them.
“This is unbelievable. I am elated and surprised at the same time,” Jain told reporters. A student of Navyug Radiance Senior Secondary School, Lucknow, Jain has scored 100 out of 100 in English, Sanskrit, History, Geography, Insurance and Economics. Out of all the subjects, Jain could not appear for Geography.
The daughter of a businessman and a homemaker, Jain credits her parents and teachers for this feat. In love with History, she wants to take up the subject at the University of Delhi.
On the other hand, Singh could not believe his eyes when the perfect score first appeared on the screen. “I refreshed the computer screen after seeing the result. I believed the marks only after somebody from the school called to inform me,” he told Hindustan Times.
Although Singh scored full marks in English, History, Political Science, Physical Education and Geography, he feels that one should not really get 100 out of 100 in English.
He now wants to take up a BA course and prepare for civil services.
