The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education Examination (TSBIE) will not be releasing the Telangana Inter Results 2020 for 1st and 2nd year students today, reported Jagran Josh, quoting TSBIE Secretary Omer Jaleel.According to the report, the Manabadi Intermediate Results will be submitted on 15 June and the combined Inter Results will be released in the next 2 days. Once announced, students will be able to access their results on tsbie.cgg.gov.inThe exams were initially scheduled to finish on 23 March but were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Pending exams for Geography Paper-II, Modern Language-Paper II were postponed and were scheduled again for 18 May.The report further states the TBSIE board has successfully completed the spot evaluation for the intermediate exams and are expected to release the result in the coming weeks. State Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy had earlier announced 21 additional evaluation centers to ensure there is no delay in announcing the result.