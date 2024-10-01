Telangana TS DSC Result 2024 Declared: Follow Direct Link to Download Ranks

The Department of School Education, Telangana has announced the results of the direct recruitment examination for teacher posts on the official website at tgdsc.aptonline.in. The TS DSC direct recruitment examination for teacher posts was conducted in two shifts from 18 July to 5 August 2024. Approximately 2,46,584 candidates appeared for the examination, which was held for 11,062 School Assistant, Language Bandit, Secondary Grade Teacher, and Physical Education Teacher vacancies.

The TS DSC result 2024 can be checked on the official website, by using personal login details like hall ticket number and password. The department issued the provisional answer key on 13 August 2024, and invited objections from candidates. The final answer key was released on 6 September 2024.