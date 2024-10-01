ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Telangana TS DSC Result 2024 Declared: Follow Direct Link to Download Ranks

Telangana TS DSC Result 2024 has been published at tgdsc.aptonline.in. Details

Saima Andrabi
Published
Education
1 min read
The Department of School Education, Telangana has announced the results of the direct recruitment examination for teacher posts on the official website at tgdsc.aptonline.in. The TS DSC direct recruitment examination for teacher posts was conducted in two shifts from 18 July to 5 August 2024. Approximately 2,46,584 candidates appeared for the examination, which was held for 11,062 School Assistant, Language Bandit, Secondary Grade Teacher, and Physical Education Teacher vacancies.

The TS DSC result 2024 can be checked on the official website, by using personal login details like hall ticket number and password. The department issued the provisional answer key on 13 August 2024, and invited objections from candidates. The final answer key was released on 6 September 2024.

Steps to Download and Check TS DSC Result 2024

  • Visit the official website at tgdsc.aptonline.in.

  • On the home page, click on the direct link for TS DSC Result 2024.

  • A login page will open on the screen.

  • Enter the required login details.

  • Hit the submit option.

  • Your result will show up on the screen.

  • Check the result carefully.

  • Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.

You can also follow the direct link to check TS DSC Results 2024.

Topics:  Exam Results   TS DSC Result 

