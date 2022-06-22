Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd-Year Results Expected To Be Out Tomorrow

After the results are out, students can check their TS Inter results on the official website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

As of now, there are no updates regarding the Manabadi TS Inter on the official website. Initially, the media reports had informed about the completion of the evaluation process for the Telangana Inter results but the board seems busy with the arrangements for the same.

While TSBIE has not made any official announcement regarding the date of Telangana Inter Results 2022, the past trends and local media reports indicate that both 1st and 2nd-year results will be out by 25 June 2022.

This time, over 9.65 lakh students had appeared for the exam and are waiting for their TS Inter 1st, 2nd-Year Results 2022. The exams were conducted from 6 to 24 May 2022 in offline mode.

Students are advised to keep their TS Intermediate Hall Tickets ready as the official announcement from TSBIE on Inter Results 2022 is expected soon. Keep an eye on the official website for more updates.