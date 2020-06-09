Over 5,34,900 class 10 students in Telangana heaved a sigh of relief on Monday, 8 June, when Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao announced that all class 10 students will be promoted without any examination as conducting pending examinations will not be possible due to the spread of COVID-19 in the state.“Class 10 students should be promoted to upper class based on the marks obtained in the Internal Assessment Examination conducted in schools. Degree and PG examinations are being decided by the government based on future circumstances,” the chief minister said in his Tweet.Telangana: How Hindus & Muslims Are Fighting Both Hate & COVID-19The government also decided that a decision on the degree/post graduate courses examinations will be taken based on the spread and containment of the virus.Only three examinations out of eleven papers scheduled have been conducted in the state. The class 10 examinations were postponed due to a high court order.The decision was taken at a high level review meeting at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad on the conduct of class 10 examinations.As of 9 June, the state has a total of 2,650 COVID-19 cases which consist of 1,803 active cases and 137 deaths.Telangana: Migrant Family, 3 Others Found Dead In Well In Warangal We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.