Telangana Govt Postpones All Exams Till Dussehra in View of Floods

After the minister tweeted the announcement, several students replied with a request to cancel the examinations saying they can't write the exams in the current situation in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and floods.

The decision to postpone the exams is expected to provide relief to more than five lakh students. The government is likely to announce a fresh schedule of the exams later.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad, also announced postponement of all undergraduate and postgraduate regular and supplementary examinations scheduled on 21-22 October due to forecast of heavy rains.