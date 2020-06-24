The Telangana Board of Secondary Education has declared the class 10 board results 2020. The result has been released on the official website of the board at - bse.telangana.gov.inStudents who appeared for the class 10 board exam can now visit the official website and check their respective results. The Telangana class 10 board exam were held from 19 March to 6 April 2020.The direct link and steps to download the Telangana class 10 board result is given down below:How to Download Telangana Board Class 10 Result 2020?Visit the official website of board at - bse.telangana.gov.inClick on the link 'Class 10 Board Result 2020'Enter the required login details.The result will appear on the screen, as soon as you click on submit.Check and download the result for future reference. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.