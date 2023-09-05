Last week, when I saw the video of a teacher purportedly instructing a classroom full of students to slap their Muslim classmate in a school in Uttar Pradesh, I, like many others, was horrified. But the backlash to the entire incident felt more personal, since I come from a family of teachers and educators.

A few days after the incident, my cousin casually remarked about how teachers these days are losing their moral compass. "I don't really blame them, it is a thankless profession, and when they act out, it tends to get ugly," she remarked.

But I don’t really agree with her, since I grew up with a very different image of what a teacher is supposed to be. It is of someone who has an impact even beyond the classroom. Both my parents, I think, have largely been able to achieve that and are well-respected for their sincerity and professionalism.

While my mother teaches Bengali in a private school in the small Himalayan town of Kurseong in Darjeeling district, my father is a high-school chemistry teacher in a government-run school in the same town.