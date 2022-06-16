TANCET Scorecard 2022 To Be Released by Anna University on Official Website
Know how to download the TANCET 2022 scorecards after its release on the official website.
Anna University, Chennai is all set to release the TANCET 2022 scorecard and they have begun the process from 15 June 2022. TANCET scorecard 2022 download link will be available on the official website tancet.annauniv.edu.
Candidates can download their scorecards between 15 June to 30 June and they need to check that all the details are correct before downloading the scorecards.
The candidates can check and download their TANCET 2022 scorecard online using their login credentials. The last date for downloading the TANCET 2022 scorecard is 30 June 2022.
The TANCET 2022 results were announced by the authorities on 9 June. However, due to several requests for minor corrections by the candidates, the authorities shifted the date for downloading the TANCET scorecard from 10 June to 15 June.
How To Download TANCET Scorecard 2022?
Visit the official website of TANCET at tancet.annauniv.edu.
On the home page, click the Result and Score Card link.
Enter your credentials for login.
Then the TANCET score card 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
Check the details carefully and download the TANCET 2022 scorecard for future use.
Candidates whose results are withheld due to photo and signature issues must look into it and resolve the issue by emailing tancetau@gmail.com along with their application number and other required documents.
After 30 June 2022, the authorities will not accept any correction requests. Once the TANCET scorecard 2022 process is completed, the authorities will conduct TANCET 2022 counselling. The candidates will need to carry their TANCET scorecard along with the required academic documents.
