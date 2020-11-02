TN Colleges Want Staggered Reopening to Avoid Spread of COVID-19

The Tamil Nadu government has announced the schools for classes IX to XII, colleges, research institutes, hostels and educational institutions can open from 16 November.

Many colleges have said that they want to reopen in a staggered manner, starting with practical classes.



Earlier, the state had announced a partial reopening of schools from 1 October before staying the order. The response from parents has been mixed. Many parents have expressed reluctance to send their wards to school and have requested that schools reopen only in the next year after the coronavirus pandemic.



Colleges have told that campuses should reopen with day scholars before opening to the hostel students, reported The Times of India.