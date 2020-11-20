No Coaching, Cracked NEET at One Go: TN Girls Get MBBS Admission

Two girls from Coimbatore who had studied in a government school in rural Coimbatore and cleared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 in their first attempt without attending any special coaching, received their admission letters in Tamil Nadu medical counselling on Thursday.

While S Ramya got a seat in PSG Institute of Medical Sciences, Coimbatore, P Bistis Prisca received her admission letter to study in Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan Medical College and Hospital, Perambalur.