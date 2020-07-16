TN Results 2020: Tamil Nadu HSE(+2) Result Out at tnresults.nic.in
Tamil Nadu board has announced the class 12 exam result 2020 on the official website at - tnresults.nic.in
Students who appeared for the class 12 board exam can now visit the official website and check their respective results. The TN class 12 board exam were held from 27 March to 13 April 2020.
The direct link and steps to download the TN class 10 board result is given down below:
How to Download TN Board Class 12 Result 2020?
- Visit the official website of board at - tnresults.nic.in.
- Click on the link 'Class 12 Board Result 2020'
- Enter the required login details.
- The result will appear on the screen, as soon as you click on submit.
- Check and download the result for future reference.
Published: 16 Jul 2020, 03:56 AM IST
