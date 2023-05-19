Tamil Nadu 11th Result 2023 Out at tnresults.nic.in; Download at DigiLocker

TN HSE +1 Result 2023: The Directorate of Government Examination, Tamil Nadu has announced the TN HSE+1 result 2023 today, May 19 at around 2 PM.
Students who appeared for the HSE+1 exams can check and download their result on the official website of the TNDGE at tnresults.nic.in.
Make sure that you verify all information on the Tamil Nadu SSLC or HSE+1 scorecard because you will have to submit the grade report while applying for admission. The students who qualify the Tamil Nadu Class 11 exam must submit their scorecard in order to get admission in class 12.
The schools will provide the original SSLC and HSE+1 marksheet to the students. The marksheet that will be available on the official website of the TNDGE will be provisional. Check the steps below to check the Tamil Nadu 11th result 2023.
How to Download Tamil Nadu 11th Result 2023 on DigiLocker?
Visit DigiLocker website at digilocker.gov.in or download the app from the Play Store.
Click on the “Sign up” button to create an account.
Existing users can log in to the account using credentials.
On the homepage, click on the “Tamil Nadu Board of Secondary Education” option.
Enter your Class 11 roll number, date of birth, and other details and click on the “Get Document” button.
The TN 11th Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.
You can download and keep a printout of the result for future use.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)