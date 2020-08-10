No Exams, No Degrees: SG Tushar Mehta Tells SC on Final-Yr Exams

While the University Grants Commission remains firm on its stand, both Delhi and Maharashtra governments have informed the Supreme Court that final-year exams have been cancelled.

Delhi Government had informed the Supreme Court on 9 August that it had asked “all Delhi State Universities to cancel all written online and offline semester examinations including final year exams.” According to the government, digital divide in online classes, coupled with unavailability of study material for scores of students had led to cancellation of exams.

Maharashtra Government had on 7 August told the Supreme Court that the State Disaster Management Authority had decided not to conduct examinations due to the COVID-19 situation in the state. The government listed declaration of lockdown by municipal bodies, existence of containment zones, the use of college buildings as containment centres and the opinion of majority Vice Chancellors against conduct of examinations as reasons behind its decision.