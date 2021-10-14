Super 30’s Anand Kumar Roped in by Japanese Firm To Redefine School Education

Well-known mathematician and founder of the 'Super 30' initiative Anand Kumar has collaborated with a Japanese firm 'I'm Beside You', which intends to bring about a change in the school education system by introducing customised classes for children, news agency PTI reported.

Kumar is popular all across the globe for spearheading the 'Super 30' initiative that was highly successful in training scores of underprivileged students for the country's most competitive exam IIT-JEE at free of cost. A record number of students cleared the exam through the initiative since its start in 2002.