Students Scoring Below 50 Percent in Class 12 Can Apply for B.Arch
Earlier, scoring 50% in boards was an eligibility criteria for seeking admission to a B.Arch. Course.
Students who have scored below 50 percent in class 12 board examinations will be eligible for admissions to Bachelor of Architecture courses for the year 2020-2021, Union Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal said on Tuesday, 4 July.
Taking to Twitter, Dr Pokhriyal said that candidates who have passed 10+2 with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics or those who have completed 10+3 diploma with Mathematics will be eligible for admission to B.Arch course.
Dr Pokhriyal also mentioned that the candidates should have qualified an aptitude test in in architecture like JEE or The National Aptitude Test in Architecture for admission to the B.Arch. Course.
