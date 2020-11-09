Students Protesting Death of LSR Student by Suicide Detained

Students and women groups staged protests in Delhi on Monday afternoon, demanding justice for a student of the Lady Shri Ram (LSR) College for Women, who allegedly died by suicide in her hometown in Telangana on 2 November citing financial difficulties triggered by the lockdown.

Aishwarya Reddy, an IAS aspirant, was found hanging at her Shadnagar house in the state’s Ranga Reddy district.



All India Students' Association (AISA), along with other progressive organisations of Delhi, protested condemning the ‘lack of empathy’ on the part of the Delhi University and LSR administration towards the students.

They questioned why the INSPIRE scholarship, which the students were eligible for, wasn't provided to her in time when she needed most, during the coronavirus lockdown.