‘Rights Not Riots’: St Stephen’s Joins Protest, Boycotts Classes
The students of St Stephen’s College in Delhi boycotted classes to protest against the crackdown on universities including the mob attack on Jawaharlal Nehru University, violence in Jamia Millia Islamiaa, on the sidelines of the ‘Bharat Bandh’ on Wednesday, 8 January.
“The policies of the current fascist government represent a systematic assault on university spaces through the privatisation of education and the unleashing of ABVP and the police forces on resisting voices,” the students wrote ahead of the protest march inside the college campus.
- 08
- 07
- 06
- 05
- 04
- 03
- 02
- 01
Raising their pitch against the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019, the students wrote that the NRC-NPR is the government’s “latest move against the rights” of Muslims and people from the Northeastern states.
“As students of an institution that has had a long history of being at the forefront of democratic movements, we need to boldly express our resistance,” they wrote.
Students from the college will, later in the day, join the meeting at Arts Faculty where students from other colleges in North Campus will gather.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)