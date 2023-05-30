SSC Phase X Additional Result 2022 Declared: Direct Link & Steps To Download

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially declared the additional result of the Selection Post Phase X Examination 2022 for various levels including the matriculation level, higher secondary level, graduate and above level on the official website, ssc.nic.in.

According to the commission, an additional 454 candidates have been shortlisted for the scrutiny round for matric level, 673 candidates for the plus two (higher secondary) level, and 377 candidates for graduation and above level.

All those candidates who have been selected for the additional scrutiny round must reach out to the regional offices within three weeks or up to 19 June 2023 and submit their online application along with other self-attested supported documents via speed post only. The documents submitted must be regarding educational qualification, experience, age relaxation, etc.