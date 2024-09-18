SSC MTS Admit Card 2024 Havaldar Exam To Be Out Soon On Official Website

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is conducting the Multi-Tasking (NonTechnical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) examination 2024. The application process for the examination has already begun and the admit cards are expected to be issued soon.

The SSC MTS 2024 is scheduled to take place between September 30 and November 14. Candidates will get to know their exam date on the admit cards. The computer-based examination (CBE) will have two sessions of 45 minutes each. Both sessions will be mandatory and will be held on the same day. The exam will consist of objective-type multiple-choice questions. There will be no negative marking in session 1 but questions asked in the second session will have negative marking.