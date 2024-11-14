SSC JE Paper II Answer Key: Raise Objections Before Deadline Today at ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) closes the objection window for the SSC JE Paper II provisional answer key today, 14 November. Candidates who took the 2024 Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination, Paper-II, can submit objections on ssc.gov.in.

The SSC JE Paper 2 answer key was released on 11 November 2024, along with the opening of the objection window. Candidates can challenge the tentative answer keys by paying Rs. 100/- per question/answer challenged. The deadline for submitting objections is 8:00 pm today, 14 November, 2024. Representations received after this deadline will not be accepted.