SSC JE Exam 2019: Paper 2 Result Announced
Candidates can check their respective SSC JE Paper 2 Exam 2019 results on ssc.nic.in.
The results for the SSC JE Paper 2 Exam of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) have been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Tuesday, 23 November 2021.
Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.
Candidates must note that those who have been short-listed in the paper 2 exam must now proceed to the document verification process of the SSC JE exam 2019.
The Document Verification is supposed to tentatively be held in the second half of December 2021.
Candidates must note that the Admit Cards of all candidates who are going to be appearing in the document verification stage will be uploaded on the websites of their respective regional offices.
Candidates are advised to download their admit cards as soon as possible.
In case a candidate faces any trouble while downloading their admit cards, they can contact the concerned regional office for help.
In addition, the SSC will upload the marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates on its official website on 30 November 2021.
Candidates shall be able to check their respective marks till 19 December 2021 by using their official login credentials such as registration number and password.
For more details on the SSC JE exam 2019, please check this space regularly and visit the official website of the SSC at ssc.nic.in.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.