SSC CHSL Exam 2021: Registration Ends on 7 March
Candidates can apply for SSC CHSL exam 2021 on ssc.nic.in till 7 March 2022.
The examination notification for the SSC CHSL Exam 2021 has been released by the Staff Selection Commission on 1 February 2022. Thus, candidates can visit the official website of the SSC at ssc.nic.in and apply online for the same.
Candidates must note that the registration process has already commenced and will conclude on 7 March 2022.
Additionally, the last date for making online fee payments is 8 March 2022.
All candidates are advised to complete the application process as soon as possible to avoid any mishaps.
Moreover, candidates must note that the last date for the generation of offline challan is 9 March 2022 and the last date for payment of the same is 10 March 2022.
In addition to this, the application form correction window and online payment of correction is from 11 March 2022 to 15 March 2022.
However, the SSC CHSL exam 2021 will be conducted in a computer-based exam format in May 2022.
The SSC is conducting this recruitment drive to fill vacancies of various posts such as Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant, Lower Divisional Clerk/Junior Secretariat Assistant, and Data Entry Operators for several ministries/ departments/ offices of the Government of India.
However, the exact number of vacancies for the CHSL 2021 shall be notified by the commission later.
SSC CHSL Exam 2021: Eligibility Criteria
In terms of Educational Qualifications
For posts of LDC/ JSA, PA/ SA, DEO (except DEOs in C&AG): Candidates are required to have passed class 12 or any other equivalent examination from a recognised board or university.
For Data Entry Operator (DEO Grade ‘A’) in the Office of Comptroller and Auditor General of India (C&AG): Candidates are required to have passed class 12 in Science stream with Mathematics as a subject from a recognised board or equivalent.
In terms of age limit,
Candidates must be between 18 to 27 years as on 1 January 2022.
SSC CHSL Exam 2021: Application Fees
The application fees for the SSC CHSL examination 2021 is Rs 100.
For women candidates and candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM), no application fee shall be levied.
However, for all other categories, candidates must pay the application fee online through a multiple of options such as BHIM UPI, net banking or by using Visa, MasterCard, Maestro, RuPay credit or debit cards. Candidates can also pay in cash at the State Bank of India (SBI) branches by generating SBI Challan for the SSC CHSL exam 2021.
SSC CHSL 2021: How To Apply
Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in
Register yourself on the official website before filling the SSC CHSL 2021 application form.
Once registered, log in using your official log in credentials.
Navigate to the 'CHSL 2021' tab and click on the ‘Apply’ option
Fill in the required information and complete the payment of application fees.
Your SSC CHSL 2021 application form shall be uploaded successfully.
Download it and take a printout for future reference.
