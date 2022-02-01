SSC CHSL 2021 Notification to be Released Today on ssc.nic.in, Exam in May 2022
Candidates will be able to fill up SSC CHSL 2021 application form on the official website ssc.nic.in
SSC CHSL: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC), according to the tentative exam calendar for 2021-22, is scheduled to release the official notification (advertisement) of SSC Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (CHSL) 2021 on Tuesday, 01 February 2022. Registration for the same is also expected to begin from Tuesday.
Eligible candidates willing to apply for the same are advised to check the official website of SSC: ssc.nic.in, regularly for further updates about recruitment.
According to the official exam calendar, SSC CHSL Tier 1 2021 exam is scheduled to be conducted in the month of May 2022. Official date for the same has not been announced yet. Last date to apply for SSC CHSL 2021 recruitment is 07 March 2022.
All candidates must note that SSC CHSL Tier 1 examination will be held in computer based mode.
SSC CHSL 2021: How to Apply?
Visit the official website of SSC: ssc.nic.in.
Once the notification is released, click on 'Apply' tab on the homepage.
Go to CHSL and register yourself by enter relevant details.
Login using your registration number and password.
Fill up the SSC CHSL application form and upload the required documents.
Submit the form and pay the application fee.
Save the confirmation page for future reference.
SSC CHSL 2021: Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualifications: Candidates applying for SSC CHSL 2021 exam should have passed Class 12 exam or equivalent.
Age Limit: Candidates applying for SSC CHSL must be between 18-27 years of age.
For further updates about SSC CHSL exam date, syllabus, etc., candidates are advised to check this space and the official website of SSC regularly.
