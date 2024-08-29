SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Released For Various Regions; Details Below

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC CGL tier 1 admit cards for several regions. All the applicants who have applied for the CGL 2024 examination can visit the official website of the SSC - ssc.gov.in to download the admit card.
It is pertinent to note that the SSC CGL 2024 exam is scheduled to be held from 9 September 2024 to 26 September 2024 across the country. Those who have applied for the examination can visit the official website of the SSC to download the admit card. The link for the same is provided by the SSC on the official website.
After visiting the official website, the students are required to open the admit card tab and select the exam name - CGL tier 1. After that, the students have to submit their login details and check and download the admit card. The link for the SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 live is available on the official website. The students can click on the link and submit their login details. After that, the admit card will be displayed on the screen.
