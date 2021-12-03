SSC CGL 2020 Tier I Result: Answer Key and Marks Scheduled To Be Released Today
The answer key and marks of SSC CGL 2020 Tier are to be released today at ssc.nic.in.
The marks and final answer key of SSC Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I), 2020, is scheduled to be released on 3 December 2021 by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC).
SSC had already released the results of the SSC Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I), 2020, on 26 November 2021. Hence, candidates who had appeared for the exam can visit the official website of the SSC at ssc.nic.in and check and download their marks and final answer key now.
According to the official notice released, on Friday, 3 December, all marks of the qualified and non-qualified candidates shall be displayed on the SSC website along with the final answer keys and question papers.
Candidates must make sure that they will need their official log in credentials such as registration number and password in order to check their marks.
In addition, candidates must note that they can only check their marks between 3 December and 24 December. Hence, all students are advised to check and download their marks and answer keys as soon as possible.
Candidates must note that those students who qualify the Tier 1 exams shall be eligible for the Tier 2 and Tier 3 examinations.
The Tier 2 and Tier 3 exams of the SSC CGL 2020 are expected to take place between 28 January 2022 and 6 February 2022. However, the exact dates of the examination depend upon the government guidelines issued from time to time in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition, candidates must note that only those who have qualified for the exam will receive their admit cards on the respective regional websites.
The admit card for the SSC CGL 2020 exam shall be released around 3 to 7 days before the Tier 2 exam is conducted.
Thus, all students are advised to regularly check the official website in order to not miss any important update.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.