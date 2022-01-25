SRMJEEE 2022: Result Declared, Counselling Process To Begin Today
SRMJEEE 2022 was conducted by SRMIST on 08 and 09 January 2022.
SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Examination (SRMJEEE) 2022 result was declared on Monday, 24 January, by the SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST). The counselling process for the same is scheduled to begin from Tuesday, 25 January.
Candidates who appeared for SRMJEEE 2022 can check their result and download their rank card from the official website of SRMIST: srmist.edu.in. SRMJEEE 2022 counselling will be conducted online through the official website.
SRMJEEE 2022 was conducted by SRMIST on 08 and 09 January 2022.
SRMJEEE 2022 - Phase 1: Important Dates for Online Counseling
Display of Rank Cards: 24 January 2022
Choice filling process: 25 to 26 January 2022
Program allocation and payment of fees: 29 January to 02 February 2022
Candidates who have qualified in SRMJEEE will be eligible to participate in the SRMJEEE counselling process. The rank list will be prepared by the institute on the basis of the marks scored by the candidates in the exam.
How to Check SRMJEEE 2022 Result?
Visit the official website of SRMIST: srmist.edu.in
Go to the BTech admission portal i.e. applications.srmist.edu.in/btech
Enter your registered user name and password
Click on Login
Candidates will be directed to their application dashboard
Click on Admission Portal link
Click on 'Download'
Your SRMJEEE 2022 rank card will appear on the screen.
Download and save it for admission process and future reference.
For more details about SRMJEEE 2022 result and counselling, candidates are advised to visit the official website of SRMIST.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.