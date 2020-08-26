Sonia Gandhi to Discuss JEE, NEET in Meet With Mamata, Other CMs

Even as the Ministry of Education remains firm on its stand of conducting JEE Main and NEET UG in September, Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi is likely to discuss the matter during an online meeting on Wednesday, 26 August, with chief ministers of Congress-ruled states, as well as those from Maharashtra, West Bengal and Jharkhand, reported news agency ANI.

The meeting comes after several states, including West Bengal, Maharashtra, Delhi and Odisha wrote to the Centre, asking it to postpone these two entrance examinations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The pushback from states notwithstanding, Union Minister for Education Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal on Tuesday, 25 August, said that the verdict of the Supreme Court, which had dismissed a petition seeking postponement of JEE Main & NEET, should be respected by all.