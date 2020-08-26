Sonia Gandhi to Discuss JEE, NEET in Meet With Mamata, Other CMs
The meeting comes after several chief ministers wrote to the Centre, asking it to postpone JEE & NEET.
Even as the Ministry of Education remains firm on its stand of conducting JEE Main and NEET UG in September, Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi is likely to discuss the matter during an online meeting on Wednesday, 26 August, with chief ministers of Congress-ruled states, as well as those from Maharashtra, West Bengal and Jharkhand, reported news agency ANI.
The meeting comes after several states, including West Bengal, Maharashtra, Delhi and Odisha wrote to the Centre, asking it to postpone these two entrance examinations amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The pushback from states notwithstanding, Union Minister for Education Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal on Tuesday, 25 August, said that the verdict of the Supreme Court, which had dismissed a petition seeking postponement of JEE Main & NEET, should be respected by all.
‘Highly Perilous’
While JEE Main is scheduled from 1-6 September, NEET UG will be conducted on 13 September.
In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Banerjee had requested the Centre to assess the situation and conduct JEE & NEET only when the situation in conducive.
“The central government must not take a decision for which the students feel upset and also to ensure that students are not deprived of the opportunity to take examination. I am sure that you will appreciate the point and postpone these examinations until the situation is conducive again,” she wrote.
Following Banerjee’s letter, Odisha chief minister wrote to Union Minister for Education Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal, urging him to postpone JEE Main and NEET UG to a later date as it would be ‘highly perilous’ to visit test centres physically amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“It is requested that the ensuing JEE Main & NEET examination scheduled to be held in the 1st fortnight of September 2020 may be postponed to a later date to ensure the safety and security of the students.”Naveen Patnaik, CM Odisha
In addition to states, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi in a tweet on Sunday, 23 August, had said that the central government must listen to the voices of lakhs of students demanding postponement of JEE & NEET.
Apart from entrance exams, the leaders are expected to discuss GST at the meeting.
