ADVERTISEMENT

SNAP 2021 Registration Process Begins: Here's How to Apply

Last date to apply for SNAP 2021 is 27 November 2021.

The Quint
Updated
Education
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Apply for SNAP2021 on snaptest.org</p></div>
i

Symbiosis International (deemed) University, Pune, on Tuesday, 31 August, commenced the registration process for Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP), 2021.

Candidates can register on SNAP's official website: snaptest.org.

Also Read

CAT 2021 Registration Begins: Here's How to Apply for It

CAT 2021 Registration Begins: Here's How to Apply for It

SNAP 2021: Important Dates

  • Last date to apply for SNAP 2021: 27 November 2021

  • Last date to pay registration fee: 27 November 2021

  • SNAP 2021 admit card to release on: 4 December 2021

  • SNAP 2021 exam dates: 19 December 2021 (Sunday), 8 January 2022 (Saturday), and 16 January 2022 (Sunday)

Also Read

UPSC CDS Exam II 2021 Notification Released: Apply for 339 Posts

UPSC CDS Exam II 2021 Notification Released: Apply for 339 Posts

How to Apply for SNAP 2021

  • Visit SNAP's official website: snaptest.org

  • Click on registration link

  • Enter your details and register

  • Login using your registered credentials

  • Fill up the application form

  • Upload the required documents

  • Pay the application fee and submit the form

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates applying for SNAP 2021 are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1,950.

SNAP 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for SNAP should have done their graduation from a recognised university, and must have obtained a minimum of 50 percent of marks or equivalent grade. Scheduled caste and Scheduled Tribe candidates should have scored at least 45 percent marks in order to be eligible. Candidates appearing for final exams can also apply for SNAP.

All candidates must note, that eligibility criteria varies for different MBA courses. For more details about it, check snaptest.org.

About SNAP

SNAP is an entrance test conducted by Symbiosis International University for admission to its 26 MBA programmes offered by 16 Symbiosis Institutes.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Published: 

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT