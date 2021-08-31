SNAP 2021 Registration Process Begins: Here's How to Apply

Candidates applying for SNAP should have done their graduation from a recognised university, and must have obtained a minimum of 50 percent of marks or equivalent grade. Scheduled caste and Scheduled Tribe candidates should have scored at least 45 percent marks in order to be eligible. Candidates appearing for final exams can also apply for SNAP.

All candidates must note, that eligibility criteria varies for different MBA courses. For more details about it, check snaptest.org.