SNAP 2021 Admit Card Out: Here's how to Download
SNAP 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on 19 December 2021, 8 and 16 January 2022.
SNAP Admit Card 2021: The admit card for Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2021 has been released by Symbiosis International (Deemed University).
Candidates who have registered to appear for the same can download their admit card from the official website of SNAP: snaptest.org.
As of now, the admit card has been released for SNAP test on 19 December. Admit card for test on 8 January will be available from 03pm, 24 December onwards, while admit card for 16 January exam will be released at 03 pm, 3 January 2022.
How to Download SNAP 2021 Admit Card?
Go to the official website of SIU SNAP: snaptest.org
Click on the admit card link available at the top of homepage
You will be directed to a new webpage
Enter your SNAP ID and password
Click on 'Login'
Your SNAP 2021 admit card will appear on the screen
Download it and take a print out for exam day and future reference
"Please ensure that your latest passport size colour photograph is pasted on the Admit Card at the place provided for before appearing for test," reads the official website of SNAP.
SNAP is an entrance test conducted for admission into MBA programmes offered by Symbiosis International University. For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of SNAP.
