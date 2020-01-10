SNAP 2019 Result Declared: How To Check SNAP 2019 Result Online?
Symbiosis International University has released the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2019 result on the official website at snaptest.org. The candidates who appeared for the SNAP 2019 exam, can now visit the official website to check and download the result. The SNAP result can only be accessed only in online mode. The qualified candidates will move further on for the last phase of the admission process.
Symbiosis National Aptitude Test was held on 15 December 2019. The SNAP exam was conducted in 90 cities all over the country through online mode only. SNAP 2019 Exam in examination centres like Guwahati, Dibrugarh and Shilong was conducted on 27 December 2019, as it was rescheduled in these North-East cities due to CAA-NRC protest.
Steps To Download SNAP 2019 Result
- Visit the official website at snaptest.org
- Click on the link ‘SNAP 2019 Result’
- Enter the required details.
- The result will appear on the screen
- Candidates can check and download the result for future reference.
Symbiosis National Aptitude Test is organised by Symbiosis International Deemed University for admissions in MBA/PGDM program for students in 15 constituent institutes. Candidates who will be able to qualify the SNAP 2019 exam will move for Group Exercise (GE), Personal Interview (PI) and Writing Ability Test (WAT) rounds.
