Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday, 28 April, suggested to HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal that it is not feasible now to conduct board exams of classes 10 and 12 which are pending due to the lockdown imposed to curb the COVID-19 spread.He made the recommendations during a meeting of state education ministers chaired by the Human Resource Development (HRD) minister."It is not feasible now to conduct pending board exams for class 10, 12. Students should be promoted on the basis of performance in internal exams like it was done for classes 9, 11," Sisodia said on Twitter."Curriculum for the next session should be reduced by 30 percent, and exams like JEE and NEET should be conducted on the basis of reduced syllabus," he added.Meanwhile, Pokhriyal has asked the states to start the process of evaluation of board exam papers and facilitate the CBSE to evaluate the answer sheets of the students in their respective states.The Union HRD minister had called a meeting with state education ministers to discuss issues related to COVID-19 and mid-day meal programme on Tuesday.After the meeting, the HRD Ministry also said that mid-day meals should be provided to students even during summer vacations in schools.