Fair to Hold JEE Main & NEET UG Amid Pandemic? Students Debate

From contactless frisking to COVID declarations from aspirants to just 50 percent utilisation of test centres, the National Testing Agency is on a war-footing to conduct JEE Main and NEET UG 2020 in September 2020.

But are the students ready? Why is such a large section of aspirants opposing the exams in September? And what are the merits of conducting the entrances at the earliest?

In order to evaluate both the sides of the coin, The Quint spoke to JEE aspirant Aniket Mishra, who wants exams to be conducted in September, and to NEET aspirant Arushi Sarangi, who’s been very vocal for the need to postpone the exams.