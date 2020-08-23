Fair to Hold JEE Main & NEET UG Amid Pandemic? Students Debate
The Quint spoke to students who argued for and against JEE Main & NEET in September 2020.
From contactless frisking to COVID declarations from aspirants to just 50 percent utilisation of test centres, the National Testing Agency is on a war-footing to conduct JEE Main and NEET UG 2020 in September 2020.
But are the students ready? Why is such a large section of aspirants opposing the exams in September? And what are the merits of conducting the entrances at the earliest?
In order to evaluate both the sides of the coin, The Quint spoke to JEE aspirant Aniket Mishra, who wants exams to be conducted in September, and to NEET aspirant Arushi Sarangi, who’s been very vocal for the need to postpone the exams.
Is it safe to conduct exams in September 2020?
Arushi Sarangi, NEET aspirant: “We have been given separate slots for entering the exam hall to avoid crowding. But there is no such slot for leaving the exam hall. Which means we can all imagine the crowd that'll be there. Also, there are so many exam centres. What is the guarantee that in each of these exam centres these measures will be followed?”
Aniket Mishra, JEE aspirant: “Those who want exams to be postponed can they give it in written that the situation of COVID-19 in November and December would be better? The SOPs are made by the NTA but the implementation has to be done by students. If the students don't implement them, what can the NTA do?
Won’t postponing exams delay the academic session?
Aniket Mishra, JEE aspirant: “We have already lost one semester, remember, one semester. If we conduct exams in November and December, maybe the full academic year will go to waste.”
Arushi Sarangi, NEET aspirant: “The ex-director of AIIMS and the Director of IIT Delhi have both claimed that they can adjust the academic calendar and it's very much possible by cutting down holidays and probably taking extra classes too.”
What about the students who can’t take the exams?
Aniket Mishra, JEE aspirant: “Due to floods or any transportation issue if students can't reach the exam centre, the authority should plan a special exam and the admission process should be special.”
Arushi Sarangi, NEET Aspirant: “If the exams take place in September, it will be a huge mass injustice to students and their families too. For many people, it is their last attempt and it is not their fault that they would be missing the exam either because they have the COVID-19 infection or because of fear.”
