SGPGI Lucknow Recruitment 2022: 454 Grade B and C Posts Available, Details Here

Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Science has reopened the application window for Grade B and C posts. The candidates will be required to appear for an online written exam.

Interested candidates can apply for the posts at the official website of SGPGI at https://sgpgims.org.in. The application window will be open till 19 April 2022.

There are around 454 vacancies for Sister Grade-II, Technician (Radiology), Technician (Radiography/Radiotherapy wing), Medical Lab Technologist, and Junior Medical Lab Technologist posts.