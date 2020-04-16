#SendUsBackHome: Kota Students Appeal to PM Modi on Twitter
Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to extend the nationwide lockdown till 3 May, thousands of students stranded in the coaching hub of Kota, Rajasthan posted desperate tweets asking the PM and several other chief ministers to send them back home.
Another Twitter used by the name of Vaibhav Rathore reached out to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot while pointing out that the former’s hostel owner had been asking for rent at a time when the family had lost all sources of income due to the ongoing lockdown.
According to The Wire, a day before the lockdown was extended, the Kota administration had cancelled special permits that were earlier issued to students wanting to go back to their home states. This, the report adds, was done after the Bihar government raised objection over the movement of students from Kota to the state.
Kota Worried About Coronavirus
Another user pointed to the rising cases of COVID-19 in Kota, while asking for students to be rescued from the town.
While Kota District has reported 13 positive cases of Coronavirus so far, the tally for Rajasthan now stands at 1,076.
