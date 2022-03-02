ADVERTISEMENT
In Photos: Students Enthusiastic as Schools Reopen in Kashmir After 32 Months
The schools had previously re-opened twice in between for offline classes, although it was only for a brief period.
All government, private, and army-run schools in Kashmir reopened on Wednesday, 2 March, after a gap of 32 months.
Enthusiastic students were seen queued up outside various schools, where all the necessary arrangements were made by the school managements to ensure physical distancing and thermal screening of students – a standard operating procedure (SOP) in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.
The schools had previously re-opened twice in between for offline classes although it was only for a brief period.
Educational institutions in Kashmir first closed after the erstwhile state was stripped off its special status on 5 August 2019. Later, over the next two years, the pandemic forced the government to enforce lockdown and shut the schools.
Schools had reopened for about a week last year after which online classes resumed again.
ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000
or more
PREMIUM
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×