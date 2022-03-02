In Photos: Students Enthusiastic as Schools Reopen in Kashmir After 32 Months

All government, private, and army-run schools in Kashmir reopened on Wednesday, 2 March, after a gap of 32 months.

Enthusiastic students were seen queued up outside various schools, where all the necessary arrangements were made by the school managements to ensure physical distancing and thermal screening of students – a standard operating procedure (SOP) in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

The schools had previously re-opened twice in between for offline classes although it was only for a brief period.