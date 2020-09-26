Schools in Tripura to Reopen for Classes 9-12 From 5 October

Following Assam, Madhya Pradesh and a few other states, schools in Tripura will reopen partially for classes 9 to 12 from 5 October 2020, the state’s Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath has said, news agency PTI has reported.

According to the report, Minister Nath said that students of the said classes will be allowed in schools only if they bring along a written consent from their parents.