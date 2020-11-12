Schools in Tamil Nadu Will Not Reopen on 16 November

The Tamil Nadu government has decided to withhold its previous decision to open schools for students in classes nine to twelve, after a discussion held with parents and school administrations. The government, in a press release, has stated that schools will not be reopened, as scheduled on 16 November, till further notice.

Meanwhile, for colleges, only final-year students will be expected to attend physical classes. The state has also cancelled its previous announcement giving permission for congregations of up to 100 persons for political, religious and cultural events.