COVID-19: Schools in Delhi To Remain Closed Till 31 October

Delhi government on Sunday, 4 October, announced that all schools in the national capital will be closed till the 31 October in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The government earlier extended the the school closure till 5 October but extended it till the end of the month.

“The Directorate of Education (DoE) has been directed to extend the ongoing closure of schools till 31 October. Formal orders to this effect will be issued by DoE tomorrow,” an official at the Deputy Chief Minister’s office said.

Universities and schools across the country have been closed since 16 March when the Centre announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as part of measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.