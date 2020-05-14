Schools Could Have New Curriculum, Textbooks By 2023: Report
The National Council of Education Research and Training (NCERT) has submitted a proposal that will set into motion the much-talked about review of the National Curriculum Framework, reports The Times of India. During the review process, NCERT will look into the content and method of teaching in schools and will suggest necessary changes in the same – an endeavour that was last undertaken around 15 years back.
According to the report, work on new textbooks is likely to start by April 2021, by when the comprehensive framework of the new curriculum would be ready.
The new curriculum is expected to reflect reforms proposed in the National Education Policy, which is likely to be discussed by the Union Cabinet towards the end of May. One of the ideas proposed by the NEP is to introduce a uniform mode of assessment and evaluation under the aegis of the proposed National Assessment Center.
For this purpose, a steering committee will be set up and its primary task will be to select members of different working groups. NCERT, the report says, has already initiated the process of around 22 working groups including “specialists who could contribute in categories such as inclusion, gender education, educational technology/ ICT, pre-school education, foundational literacy and numeracy, teacher education and assessment in education, among others.”
