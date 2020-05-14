Schools Could Have New Curriculum, Textbooks By 2023: Report

The National Council of Education Research and Training (NCERT) has submitted a proposal that will set into motion the much-talked about review of the National Curriculum Framework, reports The Times of India. During the review process, NCERT will look into the content and method of teaching in schools and will suggest necessary changes in the same – an endeavour that was last undertaken around 15 years back.

According to the report, work on new textbooks is likely to start by April 2021, by when the comprehensive framework of the new curriculum would be ready.