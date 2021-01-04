Schools, Colleges Reopen in Pune, Nagpur, Puducherry & Bihar Today

After a gap of several months and complying to COVID-19 guidelines, schools and colleges reopened in Bihar, Puducherry, Pune and Nagpur on Monday, 4 January.

While Pune, Nagpur, and Bihar will hold regular classes for only upper primary classes, Puducherry will open schools for all students of Classes 1 to 12.

In Puducherry, all schools, including privately managed institutions, will reopen after remaining shut for over nine months.

The Union Territory’s Directorate of School Education of Puducherry in a statement said schools reopening would have a half-day session from 10 am to 1 pm in Puducherry and Karaikal regions to start with. Full-day working of schools will be restored on 18 January and classes will be held with strict adherence to safety norms.

Nagpur Municipal Corporation will also reopen its schools for class 9-12.