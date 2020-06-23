West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee on Tuesday, 23 June, said that schools and colleges in the state would remain shut till 31 July and will not reopen on 30 June, as was stated earlier.Additionally, the minister also said that decision on pending final semester exams for universities in the state will taken on 26 June.He also indicated that that these examinations may be conducted from home, but did not mention the specifics, which he said will only be made available by 26 June.Earlier, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had met the Vice Chancellors of universities in the state to review the situation and take a call on exams.Chatterjee said that a decision regarding pending exams of WB Board Class 12 exams will be taken later and that the government is awaiting the Supreme Court’s order on CBSE exams.