FAQ: Which States Have Reopened Schools in January 2021? 

Pinning their hopes on a speedy rollout of vaccines against coronavirus in India, schools in a number of states have opened in the first week of January 2020, while a few others have decided to follow suit in the next couple of days.

Here’s a look at which states have decided to open schools in January along with states that have still not decided on how and when schools would be reopened.

Maharashtra: While schools in Mumbai have been asked to stay shut till 15 January, schools in the districts of Pune and Aurangabad have opened for Classes 9 to 12 from 4 January 2021.