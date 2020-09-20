How a Delhi School is Preparing to Reopen Partially Amid COVID-19

From an all-in-one thermal scanner and hand-sanitizing machine to hands-free wash basins, Modern Public School in Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh is preparing to reopen for students in a staggered manner likely after 5 October.

With schools across India getting a nod to partially reopen for Classes 9-12 from 21 September, many states including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have chosen to keep all schools closed until the spike in coronavirus cases subside.

In this video, The Quint speaks to Alka Kapur, the school’s principal to gauge all the safety and social distancing measures that a student would have to follow, as and when the institution reopens.