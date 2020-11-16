Delay in Scholarship Leaves JNU, Jamia, & AUD Students Struggling

“I can very well feel what Lady Shi Ram College student Aishwarya did because I face the same situation every day,” remarks Faisal, as he finds himself in the same situation as second-year student Aishwarya Reddy, who ended her life following months of financial distress.

While Reddy was reportedly pushed against the wall by a delay in conformation of her scholarship, Faisal, a PhD student at Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia, hasn’t received his Senior Research Fellowship (SRF) for the last five months.